According to Diario As, Barcelona are planning to make a preseason tour to the United States next summer. The idea would be to play three or four games in the West Coast, with Real Madrid as one of the possible opponents.

Barcelona would return to the United States for a preseason tour next summer, according to Javier Miguel of Diario As. The last time the Cules visited America came three years ago, when they faced Napoli twice.

The Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 halted the usual preseason tours many European giants used to do in the summer. This would see Barca return to a country where they have a big community of fans.

The report claims that the La Liga club plans to make a trip to the West Coast to play three or four friendly matches. They don't know the dates yet because if Barca win the Europa League, they'd have to plan their schedule according to the UEFA Super Cup. However, the Spanish outlet mentioned which teams they could face.

Barcelona will reportedly return to the US with preseason tour: Possible rivals and cities

The preseason tour would be headlined by a fascinating meeting against lifelong rivals Real Madrid in the famous 'El Clasico'. Barca have already played against Los Blancos in the US at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in 2017. They could also face Juventus and AC Milan, who would make a tour to the US too.

Barcelona would play one game in Las Vegas and one in Los Angeles but they are also reportedly trying to schedule another game in a different city of the West Coast. Therefore, the tour would last between 10 and 12 days.