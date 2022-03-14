PSG made short work of Bordeaux 3-0 in Ligue 1, but the fans did not care as Messi and Neymar were the brunt of their attacks.

The nightmare of being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League continues for PSG as the supporters showed their disappointment in the squad booing Pochettino, Messi, Neymar, and the directors during their 3-0 win over Bordeaux. Messi and Neymar were the players most attacked by the fans during the contest.

Neymar, whose PSG history is one filled with injuries and not showing up in the big games, was booed even after scoring. The 30-year-old Brazilian has been at PSG for 5 seasons now winning multiple titles, but the big prize, the Champions League, has eluded the side.

Lionel Messi, whose lone season has been disappointing from a stats standpoint, was also jeered by the fans. Only Kylian Mbappé was spared among the three key players. For head coach Pochettino, it was undeserved.

Pochettino defends Messi and Neymar

"No, for me it's unfair. We all deserve this anger from the fans, not just Neymar and Messi, they are two world-class players. They must therefore be respected. When we lose or win, it's always as a team… My feeling of the match? Very difficult. We can understand the frustration, the disappointment of our supporters. We feel the same and we are all together in this immense frustration of not going further in the Champions League. The whistles? It was for everyone. We are a team; we are all together. It's a really sad situation”, Pochettino stated.

Mauricio Pochettino, who also was booed by fans, is under a lot of fire at PSG and will most likely not renew his contract when the season ends. Leonardo, the club’s Sporting Director is rumored to be the first head to roll at PSG following yet another Champions League defeat.