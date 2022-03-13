The Paris Saint-Germain supporters have not reconciled with the elimination from in the Champions League, so they expressed their dissatisfaction before the start of the Bordeaux clash when they whistled and booed Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain fans are yet to forgive the club and players for the early elimination from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. After the unexpected mid-week 3-1 loss to Real Madrid, the Parisians faithful have been fiercely protesting and demanding the resignation of the entire management of the club.

In fact, the supporters seem to have found some more culprits for the failure. Namely, they welcomed stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar at the stadium with heavy boos and whistles.

They also spared no hostility for Georginio Wijnaldum, who had previously publicly complained about his lack of playing time and is a potential contender to depart the French side in the summer. Meanwhile, only Kylian Mbappe, Nuno Mendes, and Achraf Hakimi received applause from the crowd at the Parc des Princes.

Watch: PSG fans whistle at Messi and Neymar

Messi, who was brought in as the main reinforcement by the Qatari owners this summer, has been having a hard time coping with the new environment, and hostility is an unfortunate experience for him, something that he has never faced before at Barcelona. On the other hand, the Brazilian ace has been a target for fans in the past, it seems as though the relationship has stranded after the latest events.

Neymar, like his former Blaugrana teammate, was booed at every contact with the ball. Additionally, even after he had netted the goal that gave his side a 2-0 lead, instead of applause, he was met with heavy insults and derogatory chants.