Dominican Republic U20 team and Guatemala U20 team are set to play for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Check out the all the information about this match such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Dominican Republic U20 vs Guatemala U20: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship in the US

The Dominican Republic U20 team will play against the Guatemala U20 team at the Estadio Francisco Morazán for 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 Championship game including the date, time and TV channel. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live on fuboTV.

The Dominican Republic U20 team already set foot at the 2023 U20 World Cup. However, the team managed by Mariano Perez is looking for something else. This is a spot at the CONCACAF U20 Championship final, then who knows they maybe end up champions.

On the other side, the Guatemala U20 team has earned their spot in the U20 Championship semifinal. After 120 minutes of play plus a penalty shoot-out against Mexico U20 team. The team managed by Rafael Loredo has qualified to the 2023 U20 World Cup, although they want more, the CONCACAF U20 Championship.

Dominican Republic U20 vs Guatemala U20: Date

The Dominican Republic U20 team and the Guatemala U20 team will face-off at the Estadio Francisco Morazan on Friday, July 1 at 10:00 PM (ET) for 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. This is the last semifinals game to decide which team will play in the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship final.

Dominican Republic U20 vs Guatemala U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Dominican Republic U20 vs Guatemala U20 in the US

The Dominican Republic U20 team will face against the Guatemala U20 team for the 2022 CONCACAF Championship on Friday, July 1 at 10:00 PM (ET). This game will be available to watch in the US on fuboTV. Other options are: FOX Sports App, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1 and TUDN USA.

How to watch Dominican Republic U20 vs Guatemala U20 anywhere

If you want to watch the match between the Dominican Republic U20 team and the Guatemala U20 team for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.