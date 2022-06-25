El Salvador U20 faces Dominican Republic U20 for the round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

El Salvador U20 vs Dominican Republic U20: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US the 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship

The round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship will have the game between El Salvador U20 and the Dominican Republic U20. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV for the US.

The El Salvador U20 team was one of the best in the group stage, and in fact they won 2 games in their group (5-1 against Guatemala, and 4-1 against Aruba) and tied 1 (0-0 against Panama) so they were the ones who obtained the most points in group G. Although they are not among the main candidates to win the title, they are favorites in this game and will go in search of the quarterfinals.

The Dominican Republic U20 team will look to surprise, knowing that the Salvadorans are a superior team. They qualified for the round of 16 after winning group B played between November 5 and 13, 2021, but playing against Saint Lucia, Anguilla, Belize and Saint Martin. In other words, very weak rivals. It would certainly be a huge surprise if they could beat El Salvador U20.

El Salvador U20 vs Dominican Republic U20: Date

El Salvador U20 and Dominican Republic U20 will face each other at the Tiburcio Carias Andino Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

El Salvador U20 vs Dominican Republic U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

El Salvador U20 vs Dominican Republic U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between El Salvador U20 and Dominican Republic U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2.

How to watch El Salvador U20 vs Dominican Republic U20 anywhere

