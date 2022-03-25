England will play against Switzerland in a friendly match this Saturday, March 26 for at the Wembley Stadium. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

England and Switzerland will face each other this Saturday, March 26 at 1:30 PM (ET) at the Wembley Stadium in a 2022 international friendly. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the United States.

It will be one of the most attractive games of the friendlies on Saturday, March 26, as two strong teams that will be present at the next World Cup in Qatar 2022 will face each other. On the one hand, there will be England, who qualified by winning their group very comfortable, with 26 points out of a possible 30 (8 wins and 3 draws).

Their rivals come from giving one of the biggest surprises of the UEFA group stage by forcing Italy, the main favorites to qualify directly, to play the playoffs (where they were finally eliminated by North Macedonia). They finished undefeated with 5 wins and 3 draws, obtaining 18 points out of a possible 24.

England vs Switzerland: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM (ET)

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, England

England vs Switzerland: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

England vs Switzerland: Storylines and Head-to-Head

More than half of the games between these two teams have been friendlies (14), although they have faced in various competitions. In total they played 26 games, with England dominating the statistics as they won 17 times, while Switzerland only 3, with 6 draws. The last game between them was on June 9, 2019, for third place in the Nations League that ended in a draw, but was won by England on penalties.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free England vs Switzerland in the US

The game between England and Switzerland to be played this Saturday, March 26 at 1:30 PM (ET) for this 2022 international friendly match, will be broadcast to the United States on: ESPN+, PrendeTV.

England vs Switzerland: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: England are the favorites with -150 odds, while Switzerland have +450. A tie would finish in a +255 payout.

DraftKings England -150 Tie +255 Switzerland +450

*Odds via DraftKings