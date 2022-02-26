EPL fans on reddit gave their verdict on the top 5 signings this season, the impact of the players, the price of their contracts and how beneficial they have been to the teams are the determining factors to pick the top 5 signings.

Teams in the 2021-22 Premier League are slowly arming themselves with some "cheap" players who are playing better than more expensive players. Cheap players are not easy to find, but the work of the scouts is paying off.

At the time of writing this article, the EPL is very tight, Manchester City and Liverpool with 63 and 60 points each, respectively, and the difference between the fifth and first spot of the standings is over 15+ points.

But despite the bad phase some teams are going through, the signings have not stopped being news this season. Especially Arsenal who found a couple of jewels for the squad, these players can put an end once and for all to the poor performance that the team has had in past seasons.

Who are the top 5 signings of the 2021-22 Premier League?

Tino Livramento (Southampton): 19 years old, his youth career was with Chelsea from 2009 to 2019. Tino is talented and is probably one of the best Southampton players this season, 21 games 1 goal as a right-back . Contract value £5 million pounds ($6.7m).

Jose Sa (GK, Wolves): Wolves have a cheap gem in their squad, Jose Sa is considered one of the top GK's of the 2021-22 EPL season. It was relatively easy for Wolves to find a replacement for Rui Patricio, plus Jose Sa is as good or better than Patricio. Contract value £6.8 million pounds ($8.71m).

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal): He is another of the considered top signings of the 2021-22 Premier League, he is young, smart and has a good background as a soccer player. Most of his development as a professional was in Spain but he spent some time playing in the Netherlands. Contract value £29.4 million pounds ($39.4m)

Demarai Gray (Everton): Cheaper impossible, considered a top signing for his future potential as one of the best wingers in the Premier League for the upcoming seasons. Demarai is 25 years old and he played 205 games in England for Birmingham City and Leicester City. Contract value £1.7 million pounds ($2.28m).

Aaron Ramsdale (GK, Arsenal): Little by little Arsenal is putting together the best players and Ramsdale is one of them, experts say Ramsdale plays like Ederson which gives Arsenal a new way to come from behind. Contract value £24 million pounds ($32.16m).

