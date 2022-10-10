The Manchester City striker has gone on a rampage in the Premier League and has a proper diet to explain why he’s one of the world’s most feared strikers.

15 goals in only 9 games, Erling Haaland put to rest very quickly that he would struggle to score in the Premier League. In total with less than one third of the season underway the Norwegian striker has 20 goals in 13 games.

Manchester City sit second only one point behind Arsenal and will be one of the major contenders for the UEFA Champions League. Haaland, who has scored goals at will in every league he’s played in, has only won 4 titles in his career, three in Austria.

So how does he do it? How does he score at almost a robotic pace? The answer lies in his diet.

Erling Haaland’s diet

Haaland has a strict diet of hearts and liver! In his documentary Haaland: The Big Decision the striker states that by eating hearts and liver it puts him on target to maintain a heavy 6,000 calories-a-day diet.

“You (other people) don’t eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body. I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important. “People say meat is bad for you but which? The meat you get at McDonald’s? Or the local cow eating grass right over there? I eat the heart and the liver."

Haaland also showed the documentary team that he drinks water through a complicated filter system that purifies the water to almost complete perfection.