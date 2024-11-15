NHL News: Jim Montgomery makes bold admissions after Bruins' 7-2 Loss to Dallas

The head coach of the Boston Bruins had to clarify a few things and admit the reality after his team's tough loss to the Dallas Stars.

Jim Montgomery and the Boston Bruins suffered another tough loss in November, this time to the Dallas Stars, 7-2. It was the second time this month they’ve been beaten by such a wide margin, with a similar blowout loss occurring in the first five days of the month.

After the road defeat, the Bruins’ coach addressed the media and admitted some harsh truths about the team’s performance during the game. One of the key points he made was that Dallas executed at a higher level. “They did execute at a high level, we didn’t match the execution,” Montgomery said.

On the frustration of the 7-2 loss, Montgomery explained it has been an ongoing issue this season, saying, “We haven’t been able to string together three to four consistent games. We feel like our habits and details are consistently there.” The Bruins currently hold an 8-8-2 record overall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When reporters asked Montgomery about the passing game and why it wasn’t working during the match, he responded clearly, “The number one reason would be being prepared, what you’re going to do with the puck before you get it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nikita Zadorov Acknowledges Bruins’ Shortcomings

Zadorov was candid about the Bruins’ poor performance against Dallas, particularly their lack of speed. “We lost every battle, soft on the puck, soft everywhere. Not finishing checks, just got embarrassed today,” Zadorov admitted. He also pointed out that winning in the league is tough, and this time, the effort just wasn’t enough.

Advertisement

Jeremy Swayman and Pavel Zacha Speak on the Loss

Jeremy Swayman admitted that the Bruins weren’t prepared to stop Dallas, saying their opponents’ push was too strong. Pavel Zacha also spoke about the team’s inability to mount a comeback like they did in the St. Louis game, where they scored three goals in a single period.