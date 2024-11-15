Where to watch Denmark vs Spain live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Denmark host Spain in League A's Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Denmark will receive Spain in a League A Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the United States can find out here full viewing details, including channels and streaming options, to watch the match live.

[Watch Denmark vs Spain online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Group 4 of League A is set for a high-stakes showdown as Spain and Denmark, the top teams in the group, battle for the lead. Spain, currently sitting alone at the top with 10 points, will aim to secure first place outright with a win.

On the other hand, Denmark, recognizing the critical nature of this clash, will look to level the standings with a victory on home turf, setting up a thrilling race for the top spot on the final match day. Despite the home advantage, Denmark face a formidable challenge against the reigning European champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Denmark vs Spain match be played?

Denmark will face Spain in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Friday, November 15, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Kasper Schmeichel of Denmark – IMAGO / Steinsiek.ch

Advertisement

Denmark vs Spain: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 2:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Denmark vs Spain in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Denmark and Spain live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.