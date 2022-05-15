On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Chelsea and Liverpool faced each other at the FA Cup Final. Find out here why the Blues didn't wear their traditional blue jersey.

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, a new FA Cup Final, the oldest soccer tournament in history, took place. After a 0-0 draw in the 90 minutes, Liverpool defeated Chelsea 6-5 on penalty kicks to become champions. As in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup, the Reds triumphed against the Blues.

Chelsea have now lost 8 times the FA Cup Final. It was also the third consecutive loss in the final of the competition after previous defeats to Leicester and Arsenal. The Blues and Manchester United (8) are the two teams that have lost the most finals in the history of the competition.

Liverpool, meanwhile, won the cup again after 16 years (2006). Jurgen Klopp's team is still dreaming of winning all four titles this season. They have already conquered the Carabao Cup, and the FA Cup and can win the Premier League, and the Champions League.

Klopp's men wore their traditional red kit, while Chelsea lined up at Wembley for Saturday's FA Cup final in an all-yellow strip, despite there being no clash of equipment with rivals Liverpool. Why Chelsea didn't wear their traditional blue jersey?

The reason of why Chelsea didn't wear their traditional blue jersey against Liverpool

The decision appears to be a nod to their success wearing yellow in the competition in the past. The Blues, who won the competition in 2009 in with a similar jersey, wore their away kit in the semi-final, in which Thomas Tuchel's side beat Crystal Palace 2-0. The West Londoners had last wore a yellow away shirt in the 2018/19 season, although the home kit was worn in the FA Cup win over Manchester United.

And when they wore the blue jersey in the last finals against Arsenal and Leicester City, they lost both matches. The Blues had therefore opted for yellow in the hope of repeating their FA Cup final victory over Merseysiders Everton while wearing those colors in 2009.

"The pinstripe detail is a nod to kits of the past, but are refreshed by the alignment with black, representative of this new era of youthful energy taking over the club," the club had claimed

Chelsea star Mason Mount said of the yellow kit, "When you look back over the years, you always remember the yellow uniforms of our heroes that made an impact. As players, I feel we can do the same and create even more special moments in this new yellow jersey”.

Tuchel had vowed to ITV before the game: "We will win in yellow." The truth is that Chelsea's gambit did not work, and they were defeated wearing the yellow jersey.