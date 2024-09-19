Trending topics:
Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Feyenoord will face Bayer Leverkusen in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Martin Terrier of Bayer Leverkusen
© IMAGO / DeFodiMartin Terrier of Bayer Leverkusen

By Leonardo Herrera

Feyenoord are set to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the opening league phase match of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s all the info you need to catch the action, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, with viewing options available based on your country.

[Watch Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are set to make their Champions League debut, eager to build on their remarkable 2023/24 season. Last year, Leverkusen not only claimed the Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich’s long-standing dominance, but they also secured the DFB Pokal.

Leverkusen’s first test will be against Feyenoord, who have hadn’t the best at the Eredivisie. Despite this, Feyenoord remain confident they can turn things around in the Champions League, though they’ll face a tough challenge in Leverkusen right out of the gate. Both teams are eager to prove their worth on the European stage and start their campaigns strong.

Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (September 20)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (September 20)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (September 20)
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two, TNT Sports 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Calcio
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision NOW, ViX CBS Sports Golazo, UniMás

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

