Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Feyenoord will face Bayer Leverkusen in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Feyenoord are set to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the opening league phase match of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s all the info you need to catch the action, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, with viewing options available based on your country.

[Watch Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are set to make their Champions League debut, eager to build on their remarkable 2023/24 season. Last year, Leverkusen not only claimed the Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich’s long-standing dominance, but they also secured the DFB Pokal.

Leverkusen’s first test will be against Feyenoord, who have hadn’t the best at the Eredivisie. Despite this, Feyenoord remain confident they can turn things around in the Champions League, though they’ll face a tough challenge in Leverkusen right out of the gate. Both teams are eager to prove their worth on the European stage and start their campaigns strong.

Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (September 20)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (September 20)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (September 20)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Quinten Timber of Feyenoord – IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two, TNT Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision NOW, ViX CBS Sports Golazo, UniMás