Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Texans sign former Lamar Jackson weapon on Ravens to help CJ Stroud after Tank Dell’s injury

The Houston Texans are doing everything they can to make the postseason, and with the recent addition of a former Lamar Jackson teammate from the Ravens, they’re sending a clear message to teams in the conference.

C.J. Stroud quarterback of the Houston Texans
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesC.J. Stroud quarterback of the Houston Texans

By Richard Tovar

The Houston Texans are determined to do whatever it takes to help CJ Stroud make it to the postseason. Recently, news broke about the signing of a new offensive player, a wide receiver who has spent limited time with the Ravens alongside Lamar Jackson.

According to various sources, the Texans’ latest addition to boost their offense is Diontae Johnson, who joins the team with the hope of filling the void left by Tank Dell, who unfortunately will be sidelined due to a knee injury.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

NBA News: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflects on Thunder missing Christmas game
NBA

NBA News: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflects on Thunder missing Christmas game

NCAAF News: Will Howard drops cold-blooded statement after Ohio State's win vs Tennessee
College Football

NCAAF News: Will Howard drops cold-blooded statement after Ohio State's win vs Tennessee

Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live for free in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game
NBA

Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live for free in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Bill Belichick signs three-time Super Bowl champ with Patriots for the UNC Tar Heels
College Football

Bill Belichick signs three-time Super Bowl champ with Patriots for the UNC Tar Heels

Better Collective Logo