Tyson Fury sets sights on Anthony Joshua showdown after Usyk defeat

After losing to Oleksandr Usyk in their highly anticipated rematch last week, Tyson Fury is reportedly setting his sights on a blockbuster fight against Anthony Joshua, according to Marca. Despite rumors of retirement, “The Gypsy King” appears unwilling to hang up his gloves just yet.

Negotiations for the long-awaited Fury-Joshua clash, often billed as the fight boxing fans have been craving, could soon be underway. The bout is estimated to generate £250 million (over $312 million) from pay-per-view and box office revenue.

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, expressed enthusiasm for the potential matchup. Speaking to The Sun, Warren said, “It’s what people will want to see. The Fury-Joshua fight is a big fight, and if it happens, it will be a mega fight. But it will only happen if Tyson wants to do it.”

Similarly, British promoter Eddie Hearn emphasized the significance of the fight, calling it “the biggest fight in British boxing history.” Hearn said, according to Marca, “Everyone will always want to see it. For me, AJ against Fury is the fight that will take place at Wembley. It will be a global event.”

Fury claims he was ‘robbed’ in Usyk loss

Fury’s second defeat to Usyk came via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 116–112 in favor of the Ukrainian. The loss in Saudi Arabia marked Fury’s second failed attempt to claim the WBC, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles from Usyk.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury during their bout as part of Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2 ( Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

According toThe Mirror, Fury was incensed following the decision, storming out of the ring and calling Usyk’s victory a “Christmas gift.” New footage from TNT Sports shows the 36-year-old walking around the Kingdom Arena, claiming he had been “robbed” and criticizing the decision to hold the fight in Saudi Arabia, saying, “You get nothing in these countries.”

What’s next for Fury?

Despite the defeat, Fury appears far from finished. The Sun reported that he flew by private jet to Manchester, preparing for a Christmas celebration at his Lancashire home. However, Fury reportedly told friends, “This is not over,” signaling his intent to continue his boxing career.

With both Fury and Joshua’s camps expressing interest, the prospect of a showdown at Wembley could be the next chapter in Fury’s career—and perhaps British boxing history.

