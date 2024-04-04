A FIFA spokesperson spoke to Bolavip and clarified a report regarding the status of Estadio Azteca.

Over the weekend 365Scores reported that the Estadio Azteca in Mexico was behind schedule and had not met “FIFA requirements”, a FIFA spokesperson spoke with Bolavip to shed a little more light on what was originally reported.



The spokesperson indicated that FIFA is working with all host cities to prepare for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, and that the Estadio Azteca’s renovations are on schedule.



The Estadio Azteca is one of the cathedrals of world soccer and the FIFA World Cup having the unique distinction of being the stadium in which two of the greatest players of their generations, Pele and Diego Maradona lifted the FIFA World Cup on the field of Estadio Azteca.

FIFA statement on Estadio Azteca

The spokesman commented that, “FIFA continues to work closely with its Host Cities and stadiums to stage the biggest, most inclusive, and successful FIFA World Cup in history in 2026. This close collaboration with all 16 venues includes regular site visits, workshops and meetings that started back in 2022 and will continue until the event kicks off on June 11, 2026.

“We continue to work closely with Azteca Stadium on their timely renovation plans ahead of hosting the Opening Match of the tournament.

“Specific details regarding fan access and additional information about matches will be announced in due course.”