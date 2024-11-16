Jerry Jones might have started the search of a new head coach. A legend of the Dallas Cowboys gave him a big advice.

The Dallas Cowboys have a 3-6 record and, with almost no chances to reach the Super Bowl , this could be the ideal opportunity for Jerry Jones to start a deep transformation for the franchise.

Mike McCarthy probably won’t return as head coach of the team, but, this is a franchise that can build around three star players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

However, in order to become a contender in the NFL, Jones just cannot miss with his final decision of who might replace McCarthy. There are many big names available.

Who will be the next Cowboys head coach?

Although current odds favor names like Ben Johnson or Mike Vrabel to become the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, a legend of the team such as Michael Irvin already has another candidate.

During the Netflix broadcast of the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson at Arlington, the former wide receiver sent a clear message to Jerry Jones. The choice has to be Deion Sanders.

“Everybody loves Mike Tyson, but everybody loves and respects Jake Paul also for what he’s done here. To have an ability to not go the normal route and still end up right here. You give him respect. I give him respect like I give my great guy Deion Sanders, who didn’t go the normal route. Who I’m gonna be in Jerry’s ear about later. That’s just something else we’re talking about.”