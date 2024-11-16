Steelers News: TJ Watt reveals how they will stop Lamar Jackson and his Ravens' offense

Ahead of the classic showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, defender TJ Watt reveals the key to facing Lamar Jackson and his teammates.

NFL Week 11 brings us one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens not only come in with winning records and are serious contenders in the AFC North, but they are also two teams that don’t exactly get along. TJ Watt, one of Mike Tomlin’s key players, revealed the plan to stop Lamar Jackson and his offense.

Both teams will be looking for their eighth win of the season. While the Steelers will do everything they can with the support of their home crowd at Acrisure Stadium, the visiting Ravens know they have one of the best offenses in the league, and that will be their key to securing the win.

When it comes to stopping the potential of Lamar Jackson and his teammates, no one really has the formula. In fact, few have been able to contain them after 10 weeks of the season. However, TJ Watt, one of the most important players in Steelers’ defense, knows exactly how to limit their attacks.

“Make sure the schematics guys playing fast. Simple, defensive things like guys doing their job, trusting everybody to do their job and tackling. Tackling is huge. Being able to tackle the football, second guy in punches the ball, things like that,” Watt stated to the press.

Russell Wilson and how to stop his opponent

Russell Wilson, without a doubt one of the most talented and experienced players on Mike Tomlin’s roster, knows that they have a unique opportunity to establish themselves as contenders. He revealed what the key will be to defeating the Ravens.

“The way we win it is by playing good, clean football. You do the things well that you do well already. You have to make clutch plays. They got guys on both sides of the ball that can make some great plays. We do, too. Every game is important, but division games carry more weight. We get to play in front of our fans, and that will be a great experience for us,” Wilson stated according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Bill Belichick’s view on the classic showdown

Bill Belichick, now away from the sidelines but still one of the most respected voices in the NFL, shared his thoughts on what this matchup represents for both the Steelers and the Ravens.

“The Ravens and the Steelers can’t stand each other. They don’t do Christmas cards. Those two teams, they do not like each other. This is really going to be an interesting game,” former New England Patriots HC stated.

For both Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh, this will undoubtedly be a crucial matchup for each of their teams’ aspirations. A win could catapult them firmly into the playoff race, while a loss, on the other hand, will make their path much more uphill.