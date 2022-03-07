FIFA has announced that it will open a special transfer window for foreign players standed in Russia and Ukraine to leave the countries and change teams before June 30. This decision comes in response to the ongoing armed conflict.

World soccer continues to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This time, FIFA has made an official statement to allow foreign players standed in Russia and Ukraine to move elsewhere for the remainder of the season.

The decision lets these players leave their clubs with immediate effect and sign for any other team in a free for the rest of the 2021-22. This will be an emergency move, though, so the players would have to return to their previous clubs after June 30 - unless they run out of contract, of course.

"Following the escalation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to an ongoing and distressing humanitarian crisis, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided – in coordination with UEFA and after consultation with various stakeholders – to temporarily amend the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) in order to provide legal certainty and clarity on a number of matters," a statement released by FIFA read. "The principles are set out in the form of a temporary annexe to the RSTP (Annexe 7) entitled “Temporary rules addressing the exceptional situation deriving from the war in Ukraine.”

FIFA opens special transfer window for foreign players in Ukraine and Russia

FIFA has suspended the contracts of all foreign players and coaches who are standed in Ukraine so that they can move to another country until June 30 while the conflict continues. Meanwhile, foreign players and coaches in Russia will be allowed to unilaterally suspend their contracts for the rest of the season. In a statement, FIFA announced the following decisions.

"Concerning the situation in Ukraine, in order to provide players and coaches with the opportunity to work and receive a salary, and to protect Ukrainian clubs, unless the parties to the relevant contract explicitly agree otherwise, all employment contracts of foreign players and coaches with clubs affiliated to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) will be deemed automatically suspended until the end of the season in Ukraine (30 June 2022), without the need for any action from the parties to this effect.

In order to facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia, in the event that clubs affiliated to the Football Union of Russia (FUR) do not reach a mutual agreement with their respective foreign players and coaches before or on 10 March 2022 and unless otherwise agreed in writing, the foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts with the FUR-affiliated clubs in question until the end of the season in Russia (30 June 2022).

The suspension of a contract as per the paragraphs above will mean that players and coaches will be considered “out of contract” until 30 June 2022 and will therefore be at liberty to sign a contract with another club without facing consequences of any kind."

The 10 most valuable foreign players in Russia

Malcom (Brazil, Zenit) - $24.20 million Wilmar Barrios (Colombia, Zenit) - $22 million Wendel (Brazil, Zenit) - $20.90 million Jhon Córdoba (Colombia, Krasnodar) - $18.70 million Douglas Santos (Brazil, Zenit) - $17.60 million Claudinho (Brazil, Zenit) - $17.60 million Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Rubin Kazan) - $17.60 million Yusuf Yazici (Turkey, CSKA Moscow) - $16.50 million Sebastian Szymanski (Poland, Dinamo Moscow) - $14.30 million Quincy Promes (Netherlands, Spartak Moscow) - $13.20 million

The 10 most valuable foreign players in Ukraine

Tete (Brazil, Shakhtar) - $22m David Neres (Brazil, Shakhtar) - $22m Dodo (Brazil, Shakhtar) - $22m Manor Solomon (Israel, Shakhtar) - $19.80m Pedrinho (Brazil, Shakhtar) - $18.70m Marlon (Brazil, Shakhtar) - $11m Lassina Traoré (Burkina Faso, Shakhtar) - $9.90m Marcos Antonio (Brazil, Shakhtar) - $8.80m Maycon (Brazil, Shakhtar) - $7.70m Alan Patrick (Brazil, Shakhtar) - $7.70m

This is the latest of the many decisions that were made in world soccer in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final was removed from Saint Petersburg, while FIFA and UEFA suspended all Russian clubs and the national team from their competitions.