Gabriel Batistuta is one of the greatest Argentinian strikers of all time, so he knows what he is talking about when analyzing forwards. Now, he has chosen the best between Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski.

There is always a huge discussion about who is the best striker nowadays, with Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski as the top three players in that position. Now, Gabriel Batistuta, a legendary Argentinian forward has selected his favorite between those three names.

Gabriel Batistuta had one of the most successful careers for an Argentinian player in Europe. He was a big star in Fiorentina, Roma and Inter Milan, with amazing goals by the Lion King.

Now that he is retired, Batistuta focuses on what the strikers are doing nowadays. The 53-year-old has selected between three of the best forwards nowadays, with a surprising statement that surely not everyone will agree with.

Benzema, Haaland or Lewandowski? Gabriel Batistuta has his clear favorite striker

Throughout his career, Gabriel Batistuta scored 300 club goals and 56 more with Argentina. He was one of the best strikers of his era, so he can perfectly select his favorite forward nowadays.

Nowadays there is a huge discussion about who is the most dominant striker: Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland or Robert Lewandowski. The three of them are ina great shape, but Batistuta has selected the best for him.

In a video where he chooses between two different things, Gabriel Batistuta is questioned about those three players. Before that moment, he selects, obviously, Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, but when Benzema, Haaland and Lewandowski came up, he had huge problems to answer.

First, he chooses Erling Haaland over Robert Lewandowski and then Karim Benzema above all three. In the last question, between the Norwegian and the French, he had some troubles to reveal his favorite, but at the end he went with Real Madrid's striker.