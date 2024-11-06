Soccer has evolved into a multibillion-dollar industry, and within it, elite coaches are not only field strategists but also key figures that clubs are willing to reward handsomely. Check out who ranks among the 17 highest-paid.

Soccer isn’t just about thrilling fans—it’s also a fortune generator, and elite coaches know it well. As clubs push for peak performance, coaching salaries have soared, now comparable to those of top players.

Figures like Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Diego Simeone with Atlético Madrid and Mikel Arteta at Arsenal not only face the constant pressure to deliver results but are also in the spotlight when things go south.

The list of the world’s highest-paid coaches features a select group that blends tactical skill and results. These teams invest millions to retain their strategic leaders. Here’s a look at who makes the cut, according to Front Office Sports…

17. Vincenzo Montella, Turkey National Team | $1.83 million

Head coach of Turkey national football team Vincenzo Montella looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Basaksehir and Adana Demirspor in 2024. (Source: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Vincenzo Montella‘s tenure with the Turkey national team follows his successful stints in Serie A, particularly with Fiorentina and AC Milan. Known for his emphasis on attacking football, his coaching philosophy revolves around developing young players and creating a cohesive team dynamic. His current challenge is to harness Turkey’s talent pool to qualify for major tournaments and compete at a higher level in international soccer.

16. Luciano Spalletti, Italy National Team | $3.05 million

Head coach of Italy Luciano Spalletti signs the national anthem before an International Friendly match between Italy and Bosnia & Herzegovina at Stadio Carlo Castellani on June 09, 2024. (Source: Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Luciano Spalletti is celebrated for leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in over 30 years. His tactical acumen focuses on flexibility and adaptability, allowing him to adjust strategies based on the opponents’ strengths. As he transitions to the Italian national team, he aims to blend experienced players with emerging talents, hoping to bring Italy back to the forefront of international soccer.

15. Ronald Koeman, Netherlands National Team | $3.05 million

Ronald Koeman, Manager of the Netherlands during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group B match between France and Netherlands at Stade de France on March 24, 2023. (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Having previously managed clubs like Barcelona and Everton, Ronald Koeman brings a wealth of experience to the Dutch national team. His coaching style is characterized by a strong attacking philosophy and tactical discipline. His focus will be on integrating young players and revitalizing the team’s performance in upcoming international competitions.

14. Didier Deschamps, France National Team | $3.9 million

Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France, looks on prior to the international friendly match between France and Germany at Groupama Stadium on March 23, 2024. (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Didier Deschamps, a World Cup-winning coach, continues to oversee the French national team. His leadership style emphasizes teamwork and mental resilience, qualities he instills in his players. As he prepares for upcoming tournaments, his ability to blend talent and experience will be critical to France’s success.

13. Roberto Martínez, Portugal National Team | $4.15 million

Roberto Martinez, Head Coach of Portugal, looks on prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion on July 05, 2024. (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Roberto Martínez transitioned from Belgium to Portugal, where he aims to leverage the nation’s rich talent pool. Known for his tactical intelligence and emphasis on attacking football, he is tasked with revitalizing the Portuguese squad as they aim for success in international competitions.

12. Julian Nagelsmann, Germany National Team | $4.88 million

Julian Nagelsmann, Head Coach of Germany, acknowledges the fans celebrates after the team’s victory and progression to the quarter final in the UEFA EURO 2024. (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Julian Nagelsmann, noted for his innovative approach, leads Germany as they seek to reclaim their status among the elite in international soccer. His tactics involve high pressing and fluid attacking play, aimed at integrating young talents into the squad. His adaptability will be key in navigating Germany’s upcoming challenges.

11. Arne Slot, Liverpool | $7.56 million

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC in 2024. (Source: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arne Slot‘s appointment at Liverpool marked a significant step in his career after a successful spell at Feyenoord, where he led the team to a league title. His coaching philosophy emphasizes aggressive pressing and fluid attacking play.

10. Ruben Amorim, Manchester United | $7.93 million

Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Sporting CP, looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between Sporting Clube de Portugal and Manchester City in 2024. (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has garnered attention for his tactical acumen at Sporting CP, where he was recognized for developing young talents and implementing a dynamic playing style. His move to Manchester United signifies the club’s ambition to infuse fresh ideas into their approach. His ability to inspire and develop players will be pivotal as he aims to guide United back to the top of the Premier League.

9. Unai Emery, Aston Villa | $9.76 million

Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 training and press conference at Bodymoor Heath training ground in 2024. (Source: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Unai Emery‘s experience in European competitions, particularly his success with Sevilla, has positioned him as a strategic mind in the Premier League. His meticulous approach to game preparation and focus on team organization make him a valuable asset for Aston Villa. He aims to establish a competitive squad that can challenge for European qualification.

8. Simone Inzaghi, Inter Milan | $10.74 million

Simone Inzaghi manager of FC Internazionale reacts before the Serie A match between Empoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio Carlo Castellani on October 30, 2024. (Source: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Simone Inzaghi ‘s leadership at Inter Milan has been defined by a balanced approach that leverages the team’s capabilities. His ability to motivate players and adapt tactics has seen Inter maintain competitiveness in Serie A and Europe.

7. Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain | $11.57 million

Luis Enrique of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale on August 01, 2023. (Source: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Luis Enrique took over at PSG following successful periods with Barcelona and the Spanish national team. Known for his attacking style and effective management of star players, he is leading PSG in their quest for Champions League glory, which has eluded the club despite its vast resources.

6. Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid | $11.71 million

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the LaLiga match between RC Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de Balaidos on October 19, 2024. (Source: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Carlo Ancelotti‘s reputation for success is bolstered by his extensive experience with elite clubs. His calm demeanor and tactical flexibility are invaluable as he leads Real Madrid, with a focus on achieving success in both domestic and international competitions.

5. Jorge Jesus, Al-Hilal | $12.2 million

Jorge Jesus coach of Al Hilal looks on during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal at Al Awwal Park on May 17, 2024. (Source: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

With an extensive background in Portuguese football, Jorge Jesus brings a wealth of experience to Al-Hilal. His coaching philosophy centers on tactical discipline and an attacking mindset. As he looks to enhance Al-Hilal’s competitiveness in both domestic and continental competitions, his past successes with clubs like Benfica add to his credibility.

4. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal | $18.3 million

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans after the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC in 2024. (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has made remarkable strides with Arsenal since taking over as head coach. His commitment to an attacking style and player development has reinvigorated the squad, resulting in significant improvements in league performance. His ability to instill a strong team ethos and tactical discipline are crucial as Arsenal aims to contend for Premier League titles.

3. Steven Gerrard, Al-Ettifaq | $18.54 million

Steven Gerrard, Head Coach of Al-Ettifaq FC, looks on during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Qadsiah at Al Ettifaq Stadium on November 02, 2024. (Source: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

After a successful spell at Rangers, Steven Gerrard now leads Al-Ettifaq, where he is expected to implement his vision for player development and competitive excellence. His understanding of the game and leadership qualities will be instrumental in helping the club establish itself in the Saudi Pro League​.

2. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City | $24.4 million

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester City at Craven Cottage on May 11, 2024. (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola‘s influence in soccer is profound, with his coaching style often described as revolutionary. At Manchester City, he has built a dynasty characterized by possession-based football and high pressing. He remains a titan in the coaching world, leading the club to multiple trophies with his innovative tactics and relentless pursuit of excellence.

1. Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid | $36.6 million

Diego Simeone, Manager of Atletico Madrid looks on prior to the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and SD Eibar SAD at Wanda Metropolitano on September 01, 2019. (Source: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Diego Simeone is renowned for his intense coaching style and strategic acumen, leading Atletico Madrid to numerous trophies, including La Liga. His tactical setup prioritizes solid defense and quick counter-attacks, making Atletico a formidable opponent. His salary reflects his status as one of the top coaches in the world, with his leadership crucial to the club’s continued success.