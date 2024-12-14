While the positions in the NFC West remain very tight, unfortunately for the San Francisco 49ers, they know they missed a great opportunity against a divisional rival like the Los Angeles Rams. A key play could have changed the outcome of the game, and it was Deebo Samuel himself who spoke out about it.

Midway through the third quarter, Brock Purdy couldn’t have placed the ball in a better position for Samuel, who tried to catch it, but it slipped through his hands. A disappointing play that could have changed the course of the game, and for which the WR was booed by the crowd.

Once the game ended, several of Samuel’s teammates came to his defense after the unfortunate play, including George Kittle. Regarding this, the WR stated: “George is George,” Samuel said, per NFL.com.

“He said, ‘I’ve seen you make that play a million times. Don’t let it eat you up.’ But I feel like [if] I make that play, we win the game,“ Deebo Samuel made it clear that he took responsibility for the loss against the Rams.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.

After another loss, Kyle Shanahan’s team now holds a record of six wins and eight losses, placing them at the bottom of their division. With just three games remaining, the 49ers’ chances of making the playoffs are quickly dwindling.

Kittle defends Samuel after tough play against Rams

The play that could have changed the course of the game for the 49ers featured Deebo Samuel and a ball he couldn’t catch, which could have ended in a touchdown. Once the game was over, his teammates George Kittle and Brock Purdy sent a clear message to the WR.

“There’s things that you just have to take on the chin,”Kittle said. He went on to encourage Samuel to move forward, saying, “Take ownership of it, leave it in the past and move on. Because there’s better days ahead for Deebo. There’s plays to be made for Deebo and he has more opportunities ahead of him to make plays for this team.”

“I love Deebo and I go into every game wanting the best for all my teammates on the field,” Purdy said. “I feel his frustration. I know he’s a playmaker and if I were him, I’d for sure want to be getting more touches and making plays.”

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) signals to a teammate during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers on September 29, 2024 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Kyle Shanahan also addressed this sequence

Naturally, the one who couldn’t escape the spotlight was none other than head coach Kyle Shanahan. When asked by the press about the specific play involving Samuel, he was very clear in his response.

“Yeah, that was a big one. Third down and with Deebo’s skill set, I would have been shocked if he didn’t score on that play,” Shanahan said. “Everyone knows the answer to that, Deebo too. He needs to catch that ball.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

The final stretch for the 49ers

With the sole goal of securing a Wild Card spot to reach the upcoming NFL playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers face three tough games ahead, which will determine the fate of the franchise this season.

