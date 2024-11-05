A coach's salary in the NBA can reflect not only their past success but also the trust that franchises place in them to reach new heights. Here, check out the 23 highest-paid coaches and more.

The NBA isn’t just defined by its stars on the court but also by the brilliant minds guiding them from the sidelines. From defensive specialists and offensive masterminds to motivators and versatile strategists, these coaches are the driving force behind their teams’ success.

Today’s high-profile figures, such as Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra, face constant pressure to deliver results—not only by crafting effective game plans but by building team chemistry, adapting to the game’s fast pace, and maximizing player performance.

In this list of the NBA’s 23 highest-paid coaches, we find legendary names with decades of experience alongside emerging talents making their mark early in their careers. Check out who made the ranking, according to Front Office Sports and AS US…

23. Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder | $4 millon

Head Coach Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in 2024. (Source: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Since taking over as head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Mark Daigneault has been steering a young, promising roster that exemplifies the franchise’s long-term, developmental approach. Hired in 2020, his initial seasons were challenging, but his dedication to player growth has seen OKC make noticeable strides.

His $4 million salary reflects his potential to reshape the Thunder into a contending team through an emphasis on fundamentals, resilience and a systematic approach to player improvement. His path to becoming a head coach is rooted in his background with the Thunder’s G-League affiliate, OKC Blue, where he built a reputation for his player development skills.

22. Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers | $4 millon

Head coach Chauncey Billups reacts during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center on November 17, 2023. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Chauncey Billups, a former NBA champion and Finals MVP, took on his first head coaching role with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021. With a $4 million salary, he brings a unique perspective as a former player who understands the game’s intricacies.

His approach focuses on accountability and strong defense, aligning well with the Blazers’ goal to build a competitive squad around key players like Damian Lillard​. His experience as a player has allowed him to establish a strong rapport with his team, emphasizing the importance of both skill and mental toughness.

21. Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies | $5 millon

Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies watches play during a 127-113 Grizzlies win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 05, 2024. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

Taylor Jenkins has quickly made a name for himself with the Memphis Grizzlies. Hired in 2019, he earned a $5 million salary, reflecting the Grizzlies’ faith in his approach to build a competitive, young squad with the likes of Ja Morant leading the charge.

Known for his emphasis on both defense and an up-tempo style of play, he has injected energy and cohesion into the Grizzlies. His experience working with Mike Budenholzer as an assistant coach influenced his focus on three-point shooting and a fast-paced offense.

20. Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves | $5 millon

Head coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 16, 2024. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chris Finch took over the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021, bringing with him an offensive-minded approach that has given the team a fresh start. His $5 million annual salary reflects Minnesota’s commitment to developing a more efficient scoring system and maximizing the talents of players like Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

His offensive acumen stems from a diverse coaching background, which includes work in the NBA’s G-League, overseas, and with various NBA teams as an assistant coach. His analytical and adaptable coaching style has helped the Wolves evolve, aiming to create a balanced, competitive squad that can contend in the West.

19. Willie Green, New Orleans Pelicans | $6 millon

Head Coach Willie Green of the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 09, 2024. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Willie Green stepped into the role of head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021, quickly establishing himself as a respected leader. With an annual salary of $6 million, he is tasked with managing a young, dynamic roster that includes star power like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

His coaching philosophy is rooted in building relationships and fostering resilience, aiming to create a collaborative environment that emphasizes hard work and accountability. His previous experience as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns, where he helped guide the team to the NBA Finals, has influenced his emphasis on defensive tenacity and high basketball IQ.

18. J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons | $6 millon

Head coach J. B. Bickerstaff of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on February 28, 2024. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

J.B. Bickerstaff has taken the helm of the Detroit Pistons, bringing a wealth of coaching experience and a reputation for fostering team cohesion and growth. Known for his analytical approach and strong defensive strategies, he aims to revitalize the Pistons by harnessing the potential of their young roster while integrating seasoned players.

17. Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls | $6 millon

Head coach Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls poses for a photo during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center on September 30, 2024. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Billy Donovan, who joined the Chicago Bulls in 2020, brings a wealth of experience from both the NBA and college basketball. With a salary of $6 million, he has focused on revitalizing the Bulls, helping to bring stability and direction to a franchise with high expectations.

His background includes successful stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the University of Florida, where he led the Gators to two NCAA championships. His experience has translated well to the NBA, where he has adapted his college coaching philosophies to the professional level.

16. Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic | $7 millon

Head coach Jamahl Mosley of the Orlando Magic poses for a portrait during the 2023-2024 Orlando Magic Media Day at AdventHealth Training Center on October 02, 2023. (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jamahl Mosley’s tenure as head coach of the Orlando Magic began in 2021, and his $7 million salary underscores the franchise’s confidence in his ability to lead a young, rebuilding team.

He is known for his developmental skills, honed over years as an assistant with teams like the Dallas Mavericks, where he worked closely with players like Luka Dončić. His emphasis on player growth, resilience and adaptability has been essential as the Magic build around emerging talents.

15. Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets | $7.13 millon

Head coach Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets reacts in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center on October 25, 2024. (Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Ime Udoka’s return to the NBA as head coach of the Houston Rockets has come with a considerable $7.13 million salary, signaling the organization’s confidence in his abilities to steer a young team toward future success. He made headlines during his time with the Boston Celtics, where he guided the team to an NBA Finals appearance in 2022.

His ability to connect with players and implement a disciplined defensive scheme made him a standout coach in the league, and the Rockets hope he can bring that same energy and strategy to their rebuilding squad.

14. Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers | $7.25 millon

Rick Carlisle of the Indiana Pacers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on November 27, 2022. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Rick Carlisle is a veteran of the NBA coaching world and his $7.25 million salary reflects both his experience and his strategic acumen. After returning to the Indiana Pacers in 2021, where he initially began his head coaching career, he has been tasked with rebuilding the franchise with a focus on youth development and steady growth.

Known for his structured offensive schemes and adaptability, Carlisle is especially skilled at working with point guards—a benefit for young star Tyrese Haliburton, who is emerging as a leader for the Pacers. His reputation as a championship-winning coach with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 speaks volumes about his ability to elevate a team’s play.

13. JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers | $8 million

Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick looks on from the bench during the first half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 04, 2024. (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

JJ Redick has embarked on a bold journey as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, marking his debut in coaching at the professional level. Known for his sharpshooting prowess during his playing career, he is now applying his basketball IQ to leadership.

He has emphasized creating a positive and structured environment, infusing practices with energy and a focus on player development. With a roster that largely remains intact from the previous season, he aims to maximize the team’s potential through detailed offensive and defensive strategies, analytics and a fresh approach to coaching that resonates with both veterans and young players.

12. Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets | $8 millon

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone speaks in a pre-game press conference before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on October 24, 2023. (Source: Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

As the head coach of the Denver Nuggets, Michael Malone has earned a reputation for building one of the most cohesive and successful teams in the NBA, culminating in the Nuggets’ first-ever NBA Championship in 2023.

His $8 million salary is well-deserved, given his efforts in maximizing the potential of MVP-caliber players like Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. His coaching philosophy centers around a strong team culture, defensive accountability, and a well-rounded offensive system that prioritizes ball movement.

11. Quin Snyder, Atlanta Hawks | $8 millon

Head coach Quin Snyder of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 02, 2024. (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Quin Snyder, currently with the Atlanta Hawks, has a $8 million salary reflecting his extensive coaching expertise and previous success with the Utah Jazz. He is widely known for his analytical and tactical mindset, often employing intricate offensive plays and innovative strategies tailored to his players’ strengths.

With the Hawks, he’s focused on integrating star players like Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, aiming to develop a team identity that balances offensive firepower with defensive resilience. His emphasis on detail and precision makes him a demanding yet effective coach, often praised for his ability to adapt his game plans to various situations.

10. Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks | $8 millon

Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at American Airlines Center on April 12, 2024. (Source: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Jason Kidd’s second coaching stint, now with the Dallas Mavericks, comes with an $8 million salary, reflecting his reputation as a Hall of Fame player and his evolving career as a coach. He is known for his emphasis on defense and his ability to connect with players, making him particularly effective in guiding Luka Dončić, one of the league’s brightest young stars.

His background as a former point guard gives him valuable insight into player roles and responsibilities, shaping his approach to both offensive and defensive strategies. Under Kidd’s leadership, the Mavericks have adopted a more structured defense, focusing on creating stops and forcing turnovers.

9. Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks | $8 millon

Tom Thibodeau Head coach of the New York Knicks looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on November 09, 2022. (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tom Thibodeau, with a salary of $8 million, has brought his hard-nosed, defensive-first mentality to the New York Knicks, a team he has transformed into a playoff contender. His coaching style is characterized by intense preparation, defensive discipline and a no-excuses approach.

His dedication to defensive schemes and his focus on fundamentals have become his trademarks. Under his guidance, the Knicks have established a tough, resilient identity that resonates with New York’s fan base, fostering optimism for a franchise with a storied past and aspirations for future glory.

8. Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings | $8.5 millon

Head coach Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings poses at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on October 02, 2023. (Source: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Mike Brown’s $8.5 million salary reflects his status as one of the NBA’s most respected coaches, bringing decades of experience to the Sacramento Kings. his coaching career has included stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, where he learned from some of the game’s best.

His approach focuses on fostering accountability, teamwork and defensive commitment. His calm demeanor and methodical style create an environment where players can thrive and develop, making him a valuable asset to the Kings as they work to build a sustainable culture of winning.

7. Nick Nurse, Philadelphia 76ers | $9 millon

Head coach Nick Nurse of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the Philadelphia 76ers Blue & White Scrimmage at Chase Fieldhouse on October 14, 2023. (Source: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Nick Nurse, who led the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA Championship in 2019, now serves as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers with a $9 million salary. Known for his innovative defensive schemes and willingness to make in-game adjustments, he has become one of the NBA’s most versatile coaches.

His new role with the 76ers comes with the task of elevating a talented roster that includes MVP Joel Embiid, with hopes of securing an elusive championship for Philadelphia. Nurse’s coaching philosophy is characterized by flexibility and adaptability, often experimenting with unorthodox lineups and defensive tactics.

6. Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks | $10 million

Head coach Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks poses for a portrait during media day at the Fiserv Forum on September 30, 2024. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Doc Rivers, now with the Milwaukee Bucks, holds a $10 million salary, reflecting his esteemed status as a veteran coach with a rich history of success. His career includes an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, a testament to his ability to manage high-profile players and intense team dynamics.

Known for his emphasis on discipline and a well-rounded approach, he aims to bring similar achievements to Milwaukee, where he inherits an already strong team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. His extensive experience in navigating both regular-season and playoff pressures makes him a valuable addition to the Bucks’ sideline.

5. Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix Suns | $10 million

Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during media day at Footprint Center on September 30, 2024. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mike Budenholzer, currently with the Phoenix Suns, earns a salary of $10 million and brings with him an impressive coaching resume, highlighted by an NBA Championship win with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Known for his meticulous preparation and strategic acumen, he is regarded as one of the league’s most detail-oriented coaches. His expertise in optimizing offensive schemes, especially with talented players like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, has been instrumental in shaping the Suns into a title-contending team.

4. Tyronn Lue, Los Angeles Clippers | $14 million

Head Coach Tyronn Lue in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on October 25, 2023. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tyronn Lue, with a $14 million salary, is best known for leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA Championship in 2016, overseeing a historic comeback in the Finals. Currently with the Los Angeles Clippers, he is tasked with bringing consistency and a championship mentality to a team featuring superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

His coaching philosophy combines offensive versatility with a focus on defensive resilience, making him one of the most adaptable coaches in the league. He is renowned for his ability to make pivotal adjustments, especially in high-stakes playoff games.

3. Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat | $15 million

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra looks on during the third quarter of game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs in 2024. (Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Erik Spoelstra, with a salary of $15 million, is one of the longest-tenured and most respected coaches in the NBA. Known for his consistent success with the Miami Heat, he has led the team to multiple NBA Finals appearances and two championships in 2012 and 2013.

His coaching philosophy emphasizes player development, defensive rigor and offensive creativity, building a Heat culture that is renowned for resilience and adaptability. His tenure has seen him work with stars like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler, all while developing lesser-known players into key contributors.

2. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs | $16.0 million

Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on as the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks in the first half in 2024. (Source: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Gregg Popovich, the legendary head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. With a $16 million salary, his impact on the league and his franchise is immeasurable, having led the Spurs to five NBA Championships during his tenure.

Known for his no-nonsense approach and emphasis on team-oriented play, he has been instrumental in shaping the modern NBA, especially through his emphasis on ball movement and positional versatility. His mentorship has developed players like Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili into Hall of Fame talents.

1. Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors | $17.5 million

Steve Kerr Assistant Coach of the USA National Team during game two of the International Basketball series in 2019. (Source: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

At the top of the list is Steve Kerr, who commands the highest coaching salary in the NBA at $17.5 million. His coaching career has been marked by remarkable success with the Golden State Warriors, leading them to four NBA Championships since 2015.

Known for his offensive innovations, especially the focus on three-point shooting, Kerr’s system revolutionized the modern NBA, setting a new standard for pace-and-space play. With superstars like Stephen Curry , Klay Thompson and Draymond Green , he has crafted a championship-caliber team that combines individual talent with cohesive teamwork.