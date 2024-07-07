After Neymar's injury in 2023, Brazil national team has struggled to perform at its best. Let's take a closer look at how Brazil have fared without their star striker.

Brazil was recently eliminated from the Copa America, losing 4-2 on penalties to Uruguay in the quarterfinals. The absence of Neymar was sorely felt, as the team failed to show the level of play expected from one of the tournament favorites.

Brazil clearly did not perform as well as desired at Copa America 2024. From being one of the strong candidates to win the title to becoming the tournament’s biggest disappointment, Brazil’s lackluster performance in the competition was a stark contrast to their previous successes.

And one of the big reasons for the team’s poor performance is the absence of Brazilian star Neymar, who missed the Copa America because he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee in October 2023. How has Brazil fared since then?

Brazil’s performance without Neymar

In the seven competitive matches Brazil has played since Neymar’s injury (excluding friendlies), the team has drawn three, lost three, and won only one. During this period, Brazil managed to score just six goals (an average of 0.85 per game) and conceded seven (an average of 1.00 per game). Additionally, they failed to score in four out of these seven matches.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts after being injured in the match against Uruguay

Neymar’s absence has had a significant impact on Brazil’s attacking prowess and overall performance. With the star forward sidelined, the team struggled to find the back of the net and maintain its competitive edge. It’s evident that Neymar’s presence on the field could have made a considerable difference in Brazil’s recent matches.