There will be 14 CONCACAF Champions Leagues under this current moniker, and 57 in all, as part of CONCACAF's top football club tournament. The scene is set for the Seattle Sounders to come against Liga MX side Pumas UNAM in the two-legged 2022 Final. Here, find out how to get the tickets, and how much they cost.

Tickets for 2022 Concacaf Champions League final in Seattle: How to buy them and how much do they cost?

The 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Final will be an all-out struggle between Seattle Sounders and Pumas UNAM in the CCL finals, with the Rave Green making it this far in the tournament for the first time in their history.

On Wednesday, April 27, Seattle Sounders travel to Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City to face the Mexico City-based Pumas UNAM. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance for the MLS team when they get to lift the tournament trophy in front of a home audience when the second leg of the play takes place in Seattle on Wednesday, May 4.

Only four MLS clubs have ever made it to the final of the Concacaf Champions League. At Lumen Field, the squad has an opportunity to achieve a level of achievement never before achieved and win a coveted trophy before an enthusiastic audience.

How to buy 2022 Concacaf Champions League Final tickets and how much they cost?

The Seattle Sounders have earned their first-ever trip to the Concacaf Champions League Final. To win the Concacaf Champions League and qualify for next year's World Cup, Seattle Sounders take on Liga MX side Pumas UNAM.

Sounders won the opportunity to host the second leg of the title-decisive game at Lumen Field on May 4 by finishing with the best performance in the elimination round.

Lumen Stadium is likely to be full for this historic championship match. In the 300-level section, tickets are currently on sale. Tickets for the CCL Final may be purchased at the Seattle Sounders' website. Tickets are available starting from $60, but some can get up to $1,498.