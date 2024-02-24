How to watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 25, 2024

Al-Shabab will face off against Al-Nassr for the Matchday 21 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. Make sure you’re equipped with all the essential details for this match, such as the date, kick-off time, and ways to watch or stream it online in the United States.

Al Nassr remain in contention to close the gap on Al Hilal at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings. The team, featuring Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, is currently in second place with 49 points, trailing the leaders by 7 points.

Following their impressive performance in the AFC Champions League, they aim to replicate their success in the domestic league. Their next opponents are Al-Shabab, who are positioned in the mid-table. While not an immediate threat, Al-Shabab need points to steer clear of relegation concerns.

When will Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr be played?

The game for the Matchday 21 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr will be played this Sunday, February 25 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Where to watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr

This 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League game between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes.