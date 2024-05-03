New York Red Bull will visit Inter Miami for the Matchday 11 of the 2024 MLS. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Inter Miami will clash with New York Red Bull for Matchday 11 of the 2024 MLS season. This preview offers detailed insights into the upcoming match, covering venue information and various viewing choices through television or live streaming platforms accessible in your country.

Inter Miami continue to lead the Eastern Conference with a 3-point advantage over their closest pursuers, Cincinnati. Lionel Messi‘s team is among the top favorites to advance to the final stages and contend for the title this season. However, they now confront a formidable challenge.

Not only are their rivals trailing closely (by 4 points), but also, just over a month ago, they endured their worst defeat of the current campaign, a 4-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls. Of course, time has elapsed since that match, and the circumstances have since shifted.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bull: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (May 5)

Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (May 5)

Canada: 7:30 PM

France: 1:30 AM (May 5)

Germany: 1:30 AM (May 5)

India: 5:00 AM (May 5)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (May 5)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (May 5)

Italy: 1:30 AM (May 5)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (May 5)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (May 5)

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (May 5)

Portugal: 12:30 PM (May 5)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (May 5)

Spain: 1:30 AM (May 5)

UAE: 3:30 AM (May 5)

UK: 12:30 PM (May 5)

USA: 7:30 PM (ET)

New York Red Bulls midfielder Wikelman Carmona – IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bull: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

The 2024 MLS regular season clash between Inter Miami and New York Red Bull will be available for global viewing through MLS League Pass on Apple TV. Take advantage of the opportunity to watch the games from the weekend of May 4th and 5th for free on Apple TV. Other option for USA is SiriusXM FC.