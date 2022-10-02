Inter will host Barcelona this Tuesday, October 4, for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this exciting game.

Inter de Milan will receive Barcelona this Tuesday, October 4 at the San Siro Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Group C of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League is undoubtedly the most interesting and the toughest as it is made up of three very strong teams, such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, in addition to the weak Viktoria Pilsen. That is why the games of this group are undoubtedly a real spectacle.

This duel, as if that were not enough, will be key since the favorites to win the group are Bayern Munich, and they have shown this in their first two games, beating Inter first and then Barcelona. In search of a second place, the duel of the Italians and Spaniards could define who will play the round of 16 and who will have to go to play the Europa League.

Inter Probable lineup

Marcelo Brozovic will miss the game due to a thigh injury, the same injury suffered by Romelu Lukaku who would also not be available. Between Edin Dzeko and Joaquin Correa will be the one who accompanies Lautaro Martinez in the lead.

The one who is in doubt due to his poor performances is Samir Handanovic, and in that case Andre Onana could have another chance in the Champions League.

Inter possible starting XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.

Barcelona Probable lineup

Barcelona will be without Memphis Depay, Frenkie De Jong and Jules Kounde, all of whom were injured in Nations League games last month. In addition, Ronald Araujo would miss the rest of 2022 after undergoing thigh surgery.

Sergi Roberto or Alex Balde could replace Hector Bellerin who will not be available due to a calf problem that he suffered in training last week. While Pedri and Raphinha return to the XI after missing Sunday's La Liga game.

Barcelona possible starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Christensen, Garcia, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha

