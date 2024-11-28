Trending topics:
Where to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

AZ Alkmaar take on Galatasaray in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray
© IMAGO / Seskim PhotoVictor Osimhen of Galatasaray

By Leonardo Herrera

AZ Alkmaar will face off against Galatasaray in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

[Watch AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Galatasaray have been one of the standout performers in this season’s Europa League, collecting an impressive 10 points from a possible 12. The Turkish side have positioned themselves as a serious title contender and is eyeing the top spot in the standings, currently held by Lazio, the only team with a perfect record after four matches.

However, the path forward won’t be easy as they face AZ Alkmaar. Despite some setbacks, the Dutch team has secured 6 points from two wins and two losses and will be pushing for a crucial three points to strengthen their qualification hopes.

When will the AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray match be played?

AZ Alkmaar will face Galatasaray this Thursday, November 28, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 clash. Set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Mexx Meerdink of AZ Alkmaar – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Mexx Meerdink of AZ Alkmaar – IMAGO / BSR Agency

AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: CBS Sports Network, TUDN, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

