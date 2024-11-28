Where to watch Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Detroit Lions will play against Chicago Bears in a Week 13 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

The Detroit Lions are on a roll, extending their winning streak to nine games and boasting an impressive 10-1 record. With momentum on their side, the Lions are eager to keep the streak alive as they prepare to face the struggling Chicago Bears.

After starting the season 4-2, the Bears have stumbled badly, dropping five straight games to sit at 4-7. While Detroit are heavily the favorites, Chicago will be desperate to snap their losing skid, though a sixth straight loss appears likely against the red-hot Lions.

When will the Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears match be played?

Detroit Lions take on Chicago Bears the Week 13 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Thursday, November 28, with kickoff set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears in the USA

This NFL game between Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS.