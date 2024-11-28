Where to watch Heidenheim vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League

Chelsea will visit Heidenheim in a Matchday 4 showdowns for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

Chelsea have stormed out of the gates in dominant fashion, winning all three of their opening matches with an impressive 16 goals scored and just three conceded. The Blues have lived up to their billing as tournament favorites, appearing a class above the competition so far.

However, Matchday 4 present their toughest test yet as they face Heidenheim, who also boast a perfect record through three games. Coming from the more demanding Bundesliga, Heidenheim could provide a stiffer challenge, though Chelsea remain the clear favorite heading into the showdown.

When will the Heidenheim vs Chelsea match be played?

Heidenheim will take on Chelsea this Thursday, November 28, in a UEFA Conference League Matchday 4 clash. Set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Heidenheim vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Heidenheim vs Chelsea in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League clash between Heidenheim and Chelsea with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+ and ViX.