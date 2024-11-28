Where to watch Anderlecht vs Porto live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Anderlecht and Porto will face against each other in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

Porto find themselves in an uncharacteristically precarious position in the Europa League, managing just four points from their first four matches. Sitting closer to elimination than to securing a spot in the round of 16, the Portuguese giants are under pressure to deliver a result.

Their next challenge comes against an in-form Anderlecht side, unbeaten with 10 points from 12. While the Belgian squad knows they face a formidable opponent, their impressive campaign thus far gives them every reason to aim for another statement victory.

When will the Anderlecht vs Porto match be played?

Anderlecht play against Porto this Thursday, November 28, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 clash. Set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Anderlecht vs Porto: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Anderlecht vs Porto in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Anderlecht and Porto with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+. An alternative option isViX.