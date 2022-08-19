Inter and Spezia will face each other for the Matchday 2 of this 2022/2023 Serie A season. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial).
Two teams that come from having a fairly similar start to the 2022/2023 Serie A will face each other in this Matchday. They both won, but they were very difficult victories and by a small margin. Spezia beat Empoli 1-0 at home with a goal from MBala Nzola. The goal was scored 36 minutes into the first half, so they knew how to manage their advantage well afterwards.
Internazionale had a somewhat more complicated game against Lecce. Everything seemed to indicate that it would be a quiet game since two minutes into the first half Lukaku scored the 1-0. However, the visitors equalized 3 minutes into the second half with a goal from Ceesay. Finally, the "Neriazzurri" would take the victory in the fifth added minute.
Inter vs Spezia: Kick-Off Time
Inter will play against Spezia for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Saturday, August 20 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, commonly known as San Siro, in Milan, Italy.
Australia: 3:45 AM (August 21)
Barbados: 2:45 PM
Belize: 12:45 PM
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 9:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)
Eswatini: 8:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Guyana: 2:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (August 21)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Malta: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 21)
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 21)
Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (August 21)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Sudan: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (August 21)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 7:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM
Inter vs Spezia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Belize: ESPN North
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect
Burundi: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Rwanda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360
South Sudan: DStv Now, STARZPLAY
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, STARZPLAY, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)
Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3