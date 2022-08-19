Inter will face Spezia at the Juventus Stadium in Turin for Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Inter and Spezia will face each other for the Matchday 2 of this 2022/2023 Serie A season. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial).

Two teams that come from having a fairly similar start to the 2022/2023 Serie A will face each other in this Matchday. They both won, but they were very difficult victories and by a small margin. Spezia beat Empoli 1-0 at home with a goal from MBala Nzola. The goal was scored 36 minutes into the first half, so they knew how to manage their advantage well afterwards.

Internazionale had a somewhat more complicated game against Lecce. Everything seemed to indicate that it would be a quiet game since two minutes into the first half Lukaku scored the 1-0. However, the visitors equalized 3 minutes into the second half with a goal from Ceesay. Finally, the "Neriazzurri" would take the victory in the fifth added minute.

Inter vs Spezia: Kick-Off Time

Inter will play against Spezia for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Saturday, August 20 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, commonly known as San Siro, in Milan, Italy.

Australia: 3:45 AM (August 21)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 21)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 21)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 21)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (August 21)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (August 21)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Inter vs Spezia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN North

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect

Burundi: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

South Sudan: DStv Now, STARZPLAY

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, STARZPLAY, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

