NBA News: Sixers star Joel Embiid makes something clear to the Cavaliers after season debut

Joel Embiid finally made his much-anticipated season debut for the Philadelphia 76ers after sitting out the first nine games of the season. The reigning MVP suited up for the matchup against the New York Knicks but couldn’t prevent another loss for his struggling team. Following the game, Embiid reflected on his performance and sent a clear message ahead of the team’s upcoming clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Embiid’s return wasn’t without rust, as expected. His numbers were decent, considering he hadn’t played competitively since the Olympics. While he had been cleared to return last week, a three-game suspension stemming from a media-related incident delayed his season debut.

Making his first appearance in the NBA Cup, Embiid expressed his willingness to play in the next game against the Cavaliers. Speaking candidly about the possibility, he said: “I want to, but it’s up to them [Sixers coaches]. I know I said I would never play back-to-backs, but I’m a troll. I feel good right now, and we’ll see. It’s up to them.”

Despite his individual focus, Embiid also commented on the team’s current struggles, noting the importance of getting back to full health: “Health is a big thing. I’m back, PG is feeling pretty good, and now we need to get Tyrese back. Once we’re all on the floor, I think we’ll have a pretty good chance to win some games.”

Embiid Reflects on His Performance

After his first game of the season, Embiid took a measured approach in evaluating his play. Speaking to the media, he acknowledged the need to regain his rhythm: “It’s all about confidence and trusting myself, pushing off … I talked about it a couple of weeks ago when I spoke to you guys. That’s the mental hurdle I have to get over.”

He remained optimistic about his progression, saying: “I think I can still be pretty good even without being 100% yet. I’ll get there, maybe next game, maybe in two games. I usually get it back pretty fast, so I’m fine.” Sixers fans will hope his confidence translates into wins as the team looks to bounce back from a rough start.

Embiid’s season debut stats

Tuesday night’s game wasn’t Embiid’s best, which isn’t surprising given it was his first action of the season. In 26 minutes, he shot just 2-for-11 from the field, with a field goal percentage of .182—well below his career average of .503.

He totaled 13 points, converting one of five three-point attempts (.200), but impressed at the free-throw line with a perfect 8-for-8 performance. Embiid also contributed five assists and three rebounds.

While the loss dropped the Sixers to a concerning 2-8 regular-season record (0-1 in the NBA Cup), the team remains hopeful that their star player, dubbed “The Process,” can lead them back on track toward playoff contention.