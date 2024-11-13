NBA News: Luka Doncic gets real on Dallas Mavericks' early-season struggles

The Dallas Mavericks have fallen short of preseason expectations, and star player Luka Doncic didn’t hold back when discussing the team’s recent struggles in critical games.

The Dallas Mavericks are undeniably struggling early in the NBA regular season. Their current performance falls well below the level they showcased in last year’s playoffs, failing to meet the high expectations set for them. Luka Doncic recently addressed the team’s main challenges, offering insight into their ongoing issues.

“We’ve lost two straight by two or three points, so we just need to work on closing out games,” Doncic admitted during the press conference following the Mavericks‘ NBA Cup first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

His comments referred not only to the loss against the Warriors but also to back-to-back defeats against the Denver Nuggets (120-122) and Phoenix Suns (114-113). “I think last year we were a very, very good clutch team. This year, not so good so far,” the Slovenian star admitted.

Discussing the closing moments of the game at Chase Center, Doncic evaluated his decisions under pressure. “I think it could’ve been way better. The shot clock was going down, so I was kinda trying to get to my spot. On the last shot, I was trying to look if somebody was open, but with three or four seconds left, I just took the shot,” he explained.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks hugs former teammate Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors after their game at Chase Center on November 12, 2024 in San Francisco, California. This is Thompson’s first game back in Golden State after he was traded to Dallas after last season.

Criticism of Doncic’s performance

Despite being the Mavericks’ standout player in the game, scoring 31 points along with eight rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes, Doncic faced criticism for his performance in the final minutes of the game.

He failed to score a single point in the fourth quarter, leading fans on social media to question whether he should have taken the final shot. Critics noted that Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson were viable alternatives in those decisive moments, further fueling the debate over his decision-making.

Doncic’s self-criticism

Known for holding himself accountable, Doncic didn’t shy away from acknowledging areas where he needs to improve. When asked if he could adjust his off-ball play, the star was blunt: “Just overall. Just playing without the ball. Just all of it.”

His willingness to self-reflect underscores his dedication to turning things around for the Mavericks, but as the team continues to grapple with close losses, finding solutions to their late-game struggles will be critical.