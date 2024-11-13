Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was a mistake, former coach admits

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first stint at Manchester United cemented his status as an icon. However, his return to Old Trafford in 2021 fell short of expectations. Now, his former manager has revealed why bringing the Portuguese superstar back was a misstep.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s rise to global stardom began at Manchester United, where he won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, and his first Ballon d’Or in 2008. After iconic spells with Real Madrid and Juventus, CR7 returned to Manchester United for a second stint in 2021. However, the reunion didn’t go as planned, and Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer, who was managing the team at the time, recently reflected on what happened.

“It was probably the wrong choice for all of us,” Solskjaer admitted during an interview on the NRK podcast, reflecting on the decision to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United. However, the Norwegian coach defended the move, stating, “We felt it was the right decision at the time.”

Solskjaer pointed to tactical concerns as a key issue during Ronaldo’s second stint. He revealed that one of his assistants, Kieran McKenna, raised a critical question before the Portuguese star’s signing: “How are we going to defend ourselves?”

This isn’t the first time Solskjaer has pointed to Ronaldo’s arrival as a factor in Manchester United’s collective struggles. Speaking on Stick to Football, the former manager explained, “With the ball, with him in the team, it was no problem. Without it, we had to change a little bit the different roles we’d gotten used to.”

He further elaborated on the tactical compromise required to integrate Ronaldo, saying, “We were one of the highest pressing teams before.” While Solskjaer admitted it felt like the right decision at the time, he conceded, “It was the right decision to make for me… It didn’t turn out to be the right one.“

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United embraces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 30, 2021 in London, England.

Ronaldo at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first stint at Manchester United, from 2003 to 2009, was marked by extraordinary success. In 292 games, he scored 118 goals and provided 61 assists, helping the team win 10 major titles, including three Premier League trophies and the Champions League.

However, his second stint painted a contrasting picture. Despite a strong individual goal-scoring record—27 goals in 54 appearances—Ronaldo’s return yielded no silverware, and his tenure lasted just 18 months.

Ronaldo and Solskjaer’s relationship

Despite the challenges on the pitch, Ronaldo’s respect for Solskjaer never wavered. The two shared a close relationship, having been teammates between 2003 and 2007 before reuniting as coach and player in 2021.

“I love Solskjaer. He’s a top person,” Ronaldo said during an interview with Piers Morgan. “What I keep inside my heart, it’s the heart of the persons. And Ole for me, is a top person… It’s hard. It’s hard to assume after Sir Alex Ferguson, but I think he did a good job for sure.”

Why Ronaldo left Manchester United

The turbulent 2021–22 season saw Manchester United part ways with Solskjaer in November, leaving the team under interim management for the rest of the campaign. In the summer of 2022, Erik ten Hag was brought in with a clear vision for the club, but Ronaldo didn’t fit into those plans.

As his playing time diminished and tensions with Ten Hag escalated, Ronaldo ultimately departed for Al-Nassr in late 2022. Ten Hag, meanwhile, struggled to elevate Manchester United to the level of their Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool and was dismissed in October this year.