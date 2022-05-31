Italy and Argentina will face each other at Wembley for the Finalissima. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Wembley Stadium is the venue chosen for Argentina and Italy to define who will be the winner of the Conmebol–UEFA Cup of Champions. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

With the definitive cancellation of the Confederations Cup (played by the champions of each Conference plus the champion of the last World Cup and the host country) due to the new format stipulated by FIFA for the Club World Cup, the expected clash between the UEFA champions and Conmebol was cancelled.

Fortunately for fans, this gave rise to the Conmebol–UEFA Cup of Champions, better known as the Finalissima. The Conmebol champions, Argentina (who are also beginning to think about what the World Cup will be in Qatar this year) will face the Euro champions, Italy, a team that for the second time in a row was left out of the World Cup and hopes to win this cup as a small consolation.

Italy vs Argentina: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Wembley Stadium, in London, England

Live Stream US: FuboTV

Live Stream Canada: DAZN

Italy vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Italy vs Argentina: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Because of their present and because they come from a great qualifier, it is not surprising that Argentina are chosen as favorites. The arrival of Leonel Scaloni as coach of the team has allowed the Argentines a great growth, and arrive at the World Cup in Qatar with a better image than the sad version of Russia 2018.

Italy come from a new disappointment. For the second consecutive World Cup they will be absent. They shared their path with Portugal, so the elimination, in the case of a rival as strong as the Portuguese, was not something unthinkable. Yes, it was totally unthinkable that it was not Portugal, but North Macedonia who eliminated them.

The Italians will have to wait another 4 years to try once again to be in a World Cup. It is for this reason that they will be very dangerous: without being able to play in Qatar, the only goal left for the Euro champions is to win this Finalissima, and they will go all out to achieve it.

How to watch or live stream Italy vs Argentina in the US and Canada

Italy and Argentina will play the Finalissima this Wednesday, June 1 at 2:45 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.

Italy vs Argentina: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Fanduel: Argentina are the favorite with +150 odds, while Italy have +190. A tie would finish in a +210 payout.

Fanduel Italy +190 Tie +210 Argentina +150

*Odds via Fanduel