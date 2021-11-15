Jamaica and the United States will face each other for Matchday 8 of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Find out here the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the United States.

Jamaica and the United States will meet at Independence Park in Kingston for the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The Reggae Boyz are coming to this match after being held to a 1-1 draw to El Salvador last time out. The home side is sixth in the standings, with six points, and they need to recover if they want to earn their ticket to Qatar 2022.

Meanwhile, the United States are atop of the standings with 14 points, the same amount as Mexico, after the US defeated El Tri 2-0 in their most recent match. After a shaky start in the tournament, Gregg Berhalter’s team is in good shape with four wins in their last five matches.

Jamaica vs USA: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Time: 5:00 PM (ET).

Location: Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Jamaica vs USA: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Jamaica vs USA: Storylines

In the all-time series, the United States and Jamaica have faced each other 30 times. The US have won 19 matches, while Jamaica only have three victories against the Stars and the Stripes. They have drawn eight times so far.

This year, they have met four times. In their most recent match, the Americans won 2-0 with a Rivardo Pepi’s brace. The USMNT owns a 6-1-6 qualifying record against the Reggae Boyz, including an unbeaten 5-0-2 mark on home soil.

How to watch or live stream Jamaica vs USA in the US

The match between Jamaica and USA for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers to be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 in Kingston will be broadcasted in the US by Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Paramount+.

Jamaica vs USA: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, the United States are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -165, while Jamaica have odds of +700. A tie would end up in a +260 payout.

FanDuel Jamaica +700 Tie +260 United States -165

*Odds by FanDuel