James Rodríguez was once one of the best players at a World Cup, he was playing for Real Madrid and later made a move to the Premier League. Injuries and poor form derailed a career which began in Colombia and had successful stops in Argentina, Portugal, France, Spain, and Germany.

To say James Rodríguez is not well traveled is an understatement. Unfortunately, when he moved to England to play for Everton, his form had dipped considerably and after only 1 season he was sold to Qatar to play for Al-Rayyan, where the Colombian did not exactly light the league on fire.

Now according to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is a loan and the club in question is Greek giants Olympiacos. For Rodriguez it could be one last ditch effort to get his career back on track.

What is Olympiacos situation with the arrival of James Rodríguez

Olympiacos are currently in fourth place in the Greek league, with two wins and two draws. The squad is composed of former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo, disappointing USMNT prospect Konrad de la Fuente, and infamous former French international Mathieu Valbuena, who was extorted over a sex tape.

Olympiacos are in Group G of the Europa League and have lost their first game, the group includes FC Nantes, SC Freiburg, and Qarabağ FK.

For James Rodriguez it’s a chance to get out from under the purgatory that is Middle Eastern soccer and get back into the limelight of high-level European competition. Rodriguez is still seen as a player that can help Colombia come the next World Cup cycle which would take him into his 35th birthday.