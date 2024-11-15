NBA News: Grizzlies' Ja Morant shares his honest thoughts on LeBron James and the Lakers

The rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers has intensified in recent years, and their last matchup was no exception. Ja Morant, who suffered an injury during the game, didn’t hold back in expressing his distaste for the Lakers, particularly LeBron James.

With young, talented players like Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Memphis Grizzlies have become a formidable force in the Western Conference. However, the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, remain a dangerous team, especially in the playoffs.

Morant was particularly upset about a play where James made strong contact with him. The young Grizzlies star voiced his frustration over the incident. “He’s 6’8″, respectfully. I thought it was a charge. He did it, and I don’t back down from nobody. I don’t care who you are. My job was just to come back. I got my bucket and I set the tone… take out the top dog, and who else do you fear?” he said.

Additionally, Ja Morant criticized the Los Angeles Lakers’ defensive strategy, accusing them of using overly aggressive tactics and recalling past playoff frustrations. “I don’t like them. They knocked me out of the playoffs. Then last year, we had a game, and they came in here and popped it on our home court when I was in street clothes,” he added.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends against Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at FedExForum on November 06, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

A rivalry on the rise

The rivalry between the Grizzlies and the Lakers has grown significantly in recent years , fueled by Morant’s rise as an NBA star. Both teams display high levels of competitiveness and intensity in their matchups, making their games a must-watch event.

Morant vs. LeBron: A battle for NBA supremacy

The next meeting between these two teams is expected to be intense and highly entertaining. The dynamic rivalry between Morant and James is one of the most captivating narratives in the NBA right now and promises to deliver thrilling moments for years to come.