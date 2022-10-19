Leicester and Leeds will clash off on Thursday at King Power Stadium in the 12th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Leicester and Leeds will come against each other at King Power Stadium in Leicester on the Matchday 12 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 21st league meeting. Interestingly, there is no favorite in head-to-head duels, as both teams, Leicester City and Leeds United have nine wins apiece. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 5, 2022, when Leicester won 1-0 at home in Leicester in the 2021-22 Premier League season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Leicester vs Leeds: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:15 PM

Australia: 6:15 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 1:15 AM

Belgium: 9:15 PM

Brazil: 4:15 PM

Cameroon: 8:15 PM:

Canada: 3:15 PM:(ET)

Costa Rica: 1:15 PM

Croatia: 9:15 PM

Denmark: 9:15 PM

Ecuador: 2:15 PM

Egypt: 9:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Ghana: 7:15 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:15 AM

Iran: 10:45 PM

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 2:15 PM

Japan: 4:15 AM

Kenya: 10:15 PM

Malaysia: 3:15 AM

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Morocco: 8:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

New Zealand: 8:15 AM

Nigeria: 8:15 PM

Norway: 9:15 PM

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Qatar: 10:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:15 PM

Senegal: 7:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Singapore: 3:15 AM

South Africa: 9:15 PM

South Korea: 4:15 AM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

Tanzania: 10:15 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:15 PM

Tunisia: 8:15 PM

Uganda: 10:15 PM

UAE: 11:15 PM

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM:(ET)

Leicester vs Leeds: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Albania: SuperSport 3 Digitalb

Algeria: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Anguilla: Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda: Csport.tv

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Armenia: Setanta Sports 1

Aruba: Csport.tv

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event

Azerbaijan: Setanta Sports 1

Bahamas: Csport.tv

Bahrain: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Barbados: Csport.tv

Belarus: Setanta Sports 1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Belize: Paramount+

Benin: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Bhutan: Star Sports Select HD2

Bolivia: ESPN2, Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Moja TV, Arena Sport 3

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4

British Virgin Islands: Csport.tv

Brunei: Astro Go

Bulgaria: Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Cayman Islands: Csport.tv

Central African Republic: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Chad: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Chile: ESPN Chile, Star+

China: Migu, PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi

Cocos Islands: Sky Sport NOW

Colombia: ESPN2, Star+

Comoros: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Congo: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Congo DR: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cook Islands: Sky Sport 1 NZ

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Cote D'Ivoire: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Cyprus: Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic: Skylink, Canal+ Sport

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 2

Dominica: Csport.tv

Dominican Republic: Paramount+, Csport.tv

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador: Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Eritrea: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Estonia: Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Faroe Islands: See

Fiji: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Finland: V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium

Gabon: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Gambia: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Georgia: Setanta Sports 1

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Grenada: Csport.tv

Guatemala: Paramount+

Guinea: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Guinea-Bissau: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Honduras: Paramount+

Hong Kong: 621 Now Premier League 1, Now E, Now Player

Iceland: SíminnSport

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Iraq: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Ireland" BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Jordan: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Kazakhstan: Setanta Sports 1

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Kiribati: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Korea Republic: SPOTV ON

Kosovo: SuperSport Kosova 3, ArtMotion

Kuwait: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Kyrgyzstan: Setanta Sports 1

Latvia: Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Lesotho: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Libya: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania: Viaplay Lithuania, Setanta Sports 1

Macau: iQiyi

Madagascar: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Maldives: Star Sports Select HD2

Mali: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Marshall Islands: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Mauritania: TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN Sports Premium 2

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Mayotte: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Mexico: Paramount+

Moldova: Setanta Sports 1

Montenegro: Arena Sport 3

Montserrat: Csport.tv

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Nauru: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nepal: Star Sports Select HD2

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nicaragua: Paramount+

Niger: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Niue: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ

North Macedonia: Arena Sport 3

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Oman: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD2

Palau: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Palestine: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Panama: Paramount+, Csport.tv

Paraguay: ESPN2, Star+

Peru: Star+, ESPN2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Reunion: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Saint Helena: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Saint Kitts and Nevis: Csport.tv

Saint Lucia: Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Csport.tv

Samoa: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Sao Tome And Principe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Seychelles: Csport.tv, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

Slovakia: Skylink, Canal+ Sport

Slovenia: Arena Sport 1 Premium

Solomon Islands:Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Somalia: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now

Spain: DAZN

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD2

Sudan: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Swaziland: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Syria: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tajikistan: Setanta Sports 1

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Thailand: True Premier Football HD 3

Togo: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Tonga: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Turkey: beIN CONNECT Turkey

Turkmenistan: Setanta Sports 1

Turks and Caicos Islands: Csport.tv

Tuvalu: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Ukraine: Setanta Sports+

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Peacock

Uruguay: ESPN2, Star+

Uzbekistan: Setanta Sports 1

Vanuatu: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Venezuela:Star+, ESPN2

Vietnam: K+ SPORT 2, VieON

Yemen: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2