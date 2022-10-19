Leicester and Leeds will come against each other at King Power Stadium in Leicester on the Matchday 12 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 21st league meeting. Interestingly, there is no favorite in head-to-head duels, as both teams, Leicester City and Leeds United have nine wins apiece. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on March 5, 2022, when Leicester won 1-0 at home in Leicester in the 2021-22 Premier League season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Leicester vs Leeds: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:15 PM
Leicester vs Leeds: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Albania: SuperSport 3 Digitalb
