The Club América Águilas embraces its role as one of the biggest teams in Liga MX very seriously and has taken a strong decision to guarantee the safety of all fans attending its home games at the Azteca Stadium.

Mexican soccer will never be the same after that tragic March 5 when brutal acts of violence occurred in the match between Querétaro and Atlas on matchday 9 of the Clausura 2022 Liga MX Tournament. The main objective is to ensure that this never happens again and this is what big teams in the league, such as Club América, are reaffirming.

As the days go by, it is reaffirmed that the security protocols for all Liga MX matches must be reinforced to guarantee the safety of the fans who come to enjoy a good soccer match. The League's main sanctions have already gone into effect with Querétaro as the main affected party.

Gallos Blancos will lose millions of dollars as they will not be able to play with fans at any of their home games for a year. Those accused of the aggressions committed against the Atlas fans were the Querétaro supporters' group, its Barra.

What measure did Club América take to protect fans attending its home games?

In a statement released through their official profile on social media, the Águilas announced that they will not allow access to the Barras of the visiting teams at the Azteca Stadium. The space where these cheering groups were installed during the matches will be occupied by children belonging to various foundations and soccer academies.

Regarding América's cheering groups, their entry will be controlled and they will not be allowed to enter the stadium collectively until a new and more efficient security protocol is finalized in conjunction with Liga MX and the authorities. This includes full credentialing and identification by means of a Fan ID for 100% of the members of the Barras of all Mexican teams of the First Division.

Likewise, the Águilas announced that for their match against Toluca on matchday 11 of the Clausura 2022, the Azteca Stadium will be guarded by 3,400 security personnel, made up of public and private security elements.

Liga MX claims that the Barras' time is over

The president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola had a meeting with Mexican public safety authorities, which was also attended by the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, and shared that they assured the authorities that violence would not return to Liga stadiums.

"We have assured that this is the beginning of the end of the Barras because we are going to clearly identify each of those who participate in these cheering groups. There will no longer be allowed minors in them or economic support to these groups. The deadline is that by the end of this month (March) the credentialing process will be completed.", stated Arriola.