The French top league is older than it seems and was not always dominated by the same club. In the 20th century the french league was as competitive as it is today with big stars playing in big tournaments in Europe.

Ligue 1 is the top soccer league in France and was founded in 1930 with another name, National, but that name was changed in the 21st century to what is known today as Ligue 1. This league is full of history and is also related to WWII since during that time the french league was suspended.

Critics say that Ligue 1 is boring and not as famous as the Premier League or La Liga in Spain. But most of the French World Cup champions played most of their careers in Ligue 1.

The first time a team won Ligue 1 was in 1933, on which occasion Olympique Lillois (Lille's predecessor) were crowned French league champions. In the 20th century the French league was dominated by Saint-Etienne.

Ligue 1 winners by year

The defending champions of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season are Lille OSC, they won their 4th title after more than a decade without winning the french league. PSG have one of the recent winning streaks in Ligue 1. They are big favorites thanks to the fact that the team has a full roster of international players like no other French team.

Only four teams have never won Ligue 1 and just under half of the winners on the list by year are playing in other divisions of French soccer. The overall top scorer in Ligue 1 is an Argentine, Delio Onnis with a total of 299 goals.

