Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or in the 2021 edition over Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions on social media.

It's been a long time, but it was worth the wait. The highly anticipated 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony has finally taken place with Lionel Messi bringing home the coveted individual award.

The PSG superstar has extended his dominance as the winningest player of this prize, having received his world-record seventh Ballon d'Or. Messi had previously claimed the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2019.

This has been another great year for Leo, who lifted his first international trophy with Argentina in the 2021 Copa America to end a long drought of his national team. At the club competition, however, things were a bit more complicated for him, which is why some people were unhappy with the final results. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Messi wins 2021 Ballon d'Or: Funniest memes and reactions

There was a lot of speculation before the ceremony. Several leaks have gone viral in the previous weeks, and regardless if they were true or not, we already know the results. Check out how social media has reacted.