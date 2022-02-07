Liverpool will face Leicester for the Matchday 24 of this 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game in the United States and Canada.

Liverpool and Leicester will face each other at Anfield for the Matchday 24 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you can find all you need to know about this PL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial). If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Liverpool are second in the standings and in the last Matchdays they were able to reduce the great difference that the leaders Manchester City had made. However, the “Citizens” are still leading the Premier League with a nine-point difference (although the “Reds” have one match less), and for that reason it is necessary to win in order to equal the City.

In Leicester's case, a pretty lackluster season so far. Although they still have several games to recover, they are in the middle of the table and far from the qualifying zone for the International Cups. Still, it would be nice for Leicester to get points that combined with the points they can get in the games they have to recover could bring them closer to the qualifying zone.

Liverpool vs Leicester: Date

This game corresponding to Matchday 24 of the Premier League between Liverpool (looking for match the leaders, Manchester City) and Leicester that will take place at the Anfield will be played on Thursday, February 10 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Liverpool vs Leicester: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Liverpool vs Leicester

The game that Liverpool (the second of the standings) and Leicester will play for the Matchday 24 of the 2021/2022 Premier League will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). In Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.


