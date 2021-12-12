Manchester City, current leader of the Premier League, faces Leeds United for date 17 of the Premier League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this English First Division game in the US.

Manchester City are looking to consolidate at the top of the standings in the Premier League. Barely a point separates them from their immediate pursuer, Liverpool; and only 2 of the third in the standings, Chelsea. Opposite will be Leeds, a team that seeks to continue scoring points in order to escape relegation to the second division. Here you can find the date and time. The game will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial) in the US.

The "citizen" team, one of the best in recent years in the Premier League, seeks to continue consolidating in the first position. They are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 win against Wolverhampton, and they have been six in a row with this victory. And in addition to that, they advanced to the top of their group in the UEFA Champions League, despite a 2-1 loss in the last game to Leipzig.

For their part, Leeds seek to score points at any cost. Just 5 points separate them from the teams that, if the tournament ended today, would be relegating to the second division. That is why the team led by Marcelo Bielsa will try to get at least a draw taking into account that they play against the leader who will also play at home.

Manchester City vs Leeds United: Date

The match between Manchester City and Leeds United, which will undoubtedly be very interesting since, although different, both are in search of specific objectives; it will take place on Tuesday, December 14 at 3:00 (ET).

Manchester City vs Leeds United: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Manchester City vs Leeds United

The game between Manchester City vs Leeds United for the 17th date of the Premier League will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.