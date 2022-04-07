Manchester City and Liverpool clash at the Eithad Stadium in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

The Premier League is on the home stretch. Manchester City and Liverpool will face each other at Etihad Stadium in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season and it will be a crucial match to determine the top spot in the standings. Here find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), and to watch it in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Citizens are on top of the Premier League. After beating Atlético Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, the team led by Pep Guardiola has its mind on the game against The Reds. With six games left to play, a City win over Liverpool would bring them closer to the Premier League title. In their last Premier League match, The Citizens defeated Burnley 2-0.

On the other hand, Liverpool defeated Benfica 3-1 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The Reds know that if they want to conquer the Premier League trophy, they will have to beat Manchester City, who are in first place with 73 points, while Liverpool have 72. About the game, Jürgen Klopp said: “I cannot avoid, nor deny, that a decisive period now lies ahead. We are in a good position for it, that is certain. I like to watch them. I can't say I love many opponents or competitors, but I really like watching City”. In their last Premier League match, Liverpool defeated Watford 2-0.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Date

Manchester City and Liverpool will face each other at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 10 in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League. The last time they played against each other was in October and they drew 2-2.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10: 30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV channels in the US and in Canada to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool

The game to be played between Manchester City and Liverpool 10 in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options: USA Network. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow the match by tuning DAZN.