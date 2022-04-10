In what was undoubtedly a key game in this Premier League, Manchester City and Liverpool drew 2-2, keeping the difference of 1 point between them. Find here the funniest memes and reactions.

Manchester City and Liverpool equalized in a really entertaining Premier League game. It was 2-2 and either one of them could have won it. It was played with great intensity, almost as if it were a final. Finally, equality ended up being the fairest result for two teams that gave a real show. Find the funniest memes and reactions here.

The game started early with emotions. At 5 minutes into the first half, Kevin De Bryune with a great shot scored 1-0 for the local team, however, at 13 minutes Jota taking advantage of a rebound in the area equalized the game for Liverpool.

At 36 Gabriel Jesus put the “Citizens” ahead again and with the partial 2-1 the actions ended in the first half. Just started the second 45 minutes, Sadio Mane scored the 2-2 that would not change until the end, leaving the difference between these two teams in only 1 point.

Funniest memes and reactions

As there was no winner in this game, the memes focused on the fact that both teams will have to continue fighting for the Premier League, since the difference of only one point in favor of Manchester City obviously leaves no room for error until the end.