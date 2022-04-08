Manchester City and Liverpool will clash off at Etihad Stadium in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out the probable lineups for this EPL game.

Manchester City will welcome Liverpool at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 11:30 AM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Matchday 32 soccer derby game of the English Premier League. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the US, while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their jubilee 170th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 79 games so far; Manchester City have celebrated a victory 45 times to this day, and a great number of 43 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 3, 2021, when the Citizens salvaged a late 2-2 thriller draw away at the Anfield in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester City probable lineup

There is no big injury concern for Manchester City ahead of this derby. John Stones and Aymeric Laporte will once again pair at centre-back, with Kyle Walker expected to return to the right-back role after missing the Champions League triumph against Atletico Madrid via suspension.

Phil Foden is in the running for a starting spot, while Pep Guardiola must choose between Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri in midfield.

Manchester City possible starting XI:

Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Bernardo.

Liverpool probable lineup

After missing the previous match due to a hamstring injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold made his Champions League comeback against Benfica, while Joel Matip is expected to replace Ibrahima Konate. It's possible that Jordan Henderson, who was benched in Portugal, makes a comeback, with Naby Keita the most probable candidate to lose his spot in midfield.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, must make a decision on the composition of his attacking line. Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Luis Diaz all began and scored for Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, however, Diogo Jota was left out of the starting lineup.

Liverpool possible starting XI:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Mane, Jota.