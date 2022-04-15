Wolves and Manchester City were set to clash at Molineux Stadium on Sunday, April 17. However, the match was postponed. Here, check out the reason and when the match will take place.

Wolves and Manchester City were set to play at Molineux Stadium on Sunday, April 17, in the 33rd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. However, this match has to be postponed. Find the reasons here.

Wolves are doing a great campaign, it has already achieved more points than last season (45). The team managed by Bruno Lage is in eighth place in the standings with 49 points and three points away from the qualification zone for the UEFA Europa Conference League. “There are no secrets in soccer. It is all about hard work and teamwork. I think we can do something special, but we have to continue to work”, said the Portuguese coach about the high level of his team.

On the other hand, The Citizens are at the top of the standings with 74 points (W23 D5 L3). The team led by Pep Guardiola has not lost a Premier League match since Sunday, August 15, 2021, when it was defeated by Tottenham 0-1. In its last match, Manchester City tied 2-2 with Liverpool.

While both sides would have seen this weekend’s clash as a good opportunity to strengthen their position in the table, they will now have to wait to face each other. Here check out why the match to be played between Wolves and Manchester City was postponed.

Why was the 2021-2022 Premier League game between Wolves and Manchester City was postponed?

The Premier League clash was confirmed to be rescheduled last month after The Citizens beat Southampton 4-1 in the FA Cup quarter-final. The goals scored by Sterling, De Bruyne, Foden and Mahrez qualified the team for the cup semi-final.

The progression of Manchester City through the FA Cup meant that they will face Liverpool for a place in the final. The game is set to play on Saturday, April 16, one day before the scheduled match between Wolves and City.

In this context, the game between The Wanderers and The Citizens was rescheduled for midweek in May, though the date has yet to be confirmed.