Pep Guardiola has his sights on the Leeds United midfielder and believes he can be a good replacement for the departing Fernandinho.

Kalvin Phillips is another one of those Marcelo Bielsa disciples at Leeds United, under the Argentine coach Phillips transformed from just another Championship player to full blown England international, already with 22 caps. At Leeds, Phillips has played in over 210 games and scored 13 goals.

With Leeds surviving the drop and many of the club’s main players looking to move on in a post Bielsa world, Kalvin Phillips has been on the shortlist of many clubs in the Premier League.

Now the best team in the league is hoping to have a look at Kalvin Phillips and that is Manchester City who is willing to spend the $73 million transfer fee that Leeds is asking for according to ESPN.

Kalvin Phillips a Manchester City target

Guardiola is reported to like the midfielders’ versatility, Phillips can play in the No.6 and No.8 positions on the field. In only two years since being called into the England squad, Phillips has become a mainstay for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Despite the fact that Leeds are willing to offer Phillips a new contract, the 26-year-old has been keen to move on from Leeds for a chance to play at a bigger club.

Last season Phillips along with many players at Leeds were hit by the injury bug and he only was able to play in 20 games in the Premier League. While not known for scoring many goals, Phillips is a hard working box to box midfielder with good vision to find through passes.